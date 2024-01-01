Menu
<p>FLEET RETURN.  RUNS VERY GOOD.  GO TO WORK TODAY!!</p>

2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van

323,000 KM

$4,850

+ tax & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

323,000KM
Used
VIN 1GTGG25V941125606

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 323,000 KM

FLEET RETURN.  RUNS VERY GOOD.  GO TO WORK TODAY!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Interior

Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

