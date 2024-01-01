$4,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,850
+ taxes & licensing
323,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTGG25V941125606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 323,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FLEET RETURN. RUNS VERY GOOD. GO TO WORK TODAY!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Interior
Bucket Seats
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van 323,000 KM $4,850 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Avalanche 273,000 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Vue 269,000 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-543-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,850
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van