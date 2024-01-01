$4,950+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Avalanche
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
273,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GNEK12T36G175707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 273,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL, ONE OWNER, LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS, TIRES LIKE NEW, LOADED!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
