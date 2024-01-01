Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOCAL, ONE OWNER, LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS, TIRES LIKE NEW, LOADED!!!</p>

2006 Chevrolet Avalanche

273,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Chevrolet Avalanche

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Avalanche

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1709422846
  2. 1709422850
  3. 1709422853
  4. 1709422859
  5. 1709422861
  6. 1709422864
  7. 1709422867
  8. 1709422870
  9. 1709422873
  10. 1709422876
  11. 1709422879
  12. 1709422882
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
273,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GNEK12T36G175707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, ONE OWNER, LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS, TIRES LIKE NEW, LOADED!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Used 2008 Saturn Vue for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Saturn Vue 269,000 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Magnum SXT for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Dodge Magnum SXT 275,000 KM $4,400 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Saturn L100 L100 Auto Sport Sdn for sale in Surrey, BC
2002 Saturn L100 L100 Auto Sport Sdn 225,000 KM $2,950 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Avalanche