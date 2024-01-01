$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2003 Ford Focus
ZTW, SUNROOF, IN-HOUSE FINANCE, INSPECTED, WARRANTY
2003 Ford Focus
ZTW, SUNROOF, IN-HOUSE FINANCE, INSPECTED, WARRANTY
Location
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FAFP36323W310053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SUR-27225
- Mileage 149,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
EXTREMELY CLEAN AND VERY BEAUTIFUL FOCUS WAGON WITH SUNROOF. LOCAL CAR, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY WELL LOVED. IN-HOUSE FINANCE, WARRANTY, INSPECTED, READY TO GO!
Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a truly well loved and cared for Ford Focus ZXW Wagon. This local accident free cwagon has all of the power features, sunroof, alloys and so much more.
Having been fully inspected, we know that the tires have 40% life remaining and the brakes are 60% new in the front and approx 60% new in the rear. The valve cover gasket was just changed, the oil was changed, the battery was tested as well as the coolant condition and we have fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a truly well loved and cared for Ford Focus ZXW Wagon. This local accident free cwagon has all of the power features, sunroof, alloys and so much more.
Having been fully inspected, we know that the tires have 40% life remaining and the brakes are 60% new in the front and approx 60% new in the rear. The valve cover gasket was just changed, the oil was changed, the battery was tested as well as the coolant condition and we have fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From SK Automarket
2003 Honda Accord Coupe EX-LEATHER, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MEMBERSHIP! 106,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Civic Sport, AUTO, LOADED, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP! 36,000 KM $33,495 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT LIMITED 1.5L TURBO! NO ACC'S INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! 149,184 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email SK Automarket
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-542-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
SK Automarket
604-542-4970
2003 Ford Focus