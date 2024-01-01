2012 Fiat 500

Menu
<p>LOCAL, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, ALL OPTIONS, RUNS GREAT!</p>

162,200 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

162,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3CFFCR1CT289006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Q520
  • Mileage 162,200 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, ALL OPTIONS, RUNS GREAT!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

