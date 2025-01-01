$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H2867
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek grey sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience with its spacious interior and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine. Enjoy the convenience of automatic transmission and front-wheel drive for a smooth and responsive ride.
This Jetta is packed with features to enhance your driving comfort and safety. From climate control and power windows to a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, this vehicle has everything you need for a worry-free driving experience. And with features like keyless entry, cruise control, and heated mirrors, you'll be enjoying the little luxuries every time you get behind the wheel.
Here are five features to get you excited about this Jetta:
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the touch of a button for added convenience and security.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings with heated mirrors that keep your view clear in any weather.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride with cruise control that maintains a steady speed on the highway.
- Side Airbags: Feel confident knowing you and your passengers are protected by comprehensive airbag technology.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with just the touch of a button.
Come visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and see for yourself why this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta is the perfect choice for your next vehicle.
