<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek grey sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience with its spacious interior and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine. Enjoy the convenience of automatic transmission and front-wheel drive for a smooth and responsive ride.</p><p>This Jetta is packed with features to enhance your driving comfort and safety. From climate control and power windows to a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, this vehicle has everything you need for a worry-free driving experience. And with features like keyless entry, cruise control, and heated mirrors, youll be enjoying the little luxuries every time you get behind the wheel.</p><p>Here are five features to get you excited about this Jetta:</p><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with the touch of a button for added convenience and security.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosty mornings with heated mirrors that keep your view clear in any weather.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride with cruise control that maintains a steady speed on the highway.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Feel confident knowing you and your passengers are protected by comprehensive airbag technology.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with just the touch of a button.</li></ul><p>Come visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and see for yourself why this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta is the perfect choice for your next vehicle.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

FINANCING AVAILABLE

12059485

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDK7AJXCM422867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H2867
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

