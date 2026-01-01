$21,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
2013 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA07742
- Mileage 79,285 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Honda CR-V Touring AWD combines practicality, comfort, and confidence in all weather conditions. Its efficient 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission delivers dependable performance and excellent fuel economy. All-wheel drive enhances traction on rain, snow, and gravel roads. Inside, enjoy leather-trimmed heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, USB input, rearview camera, and navigation. The spacious cabin offers versatile cargo space with folding rear seats for added convenience. Safety features include Vehicle Stability Assist, anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and Honda's reputation for long-lasting reliability and low ownership costs. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-531-2916