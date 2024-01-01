$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-343-4933
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Indigo Night Mica
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J24049408A
- Mileage 112,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, No Accidents---Comes with Summer and Winter Tires---2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS----Going through reconditioning---Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00) PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297
Vehicle Features
