Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, No Accidents---Comes with Summer and Winter Tires---2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS----Going through reconditioning---Dont Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00) PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

2013 Hyundai Elantra

112,530 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,530KM
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE8DH440682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Night Mica
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J24049408A
  • Mileage 112,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, No Accidents---Comes with Summer and Winter Tires---2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS----Going through reconditioning---Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00) PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
