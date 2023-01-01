Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Calling EV enthusiasts.  12V battery died and the EV charging system is locked.  Cable included. Not driving currently.  Do your research. </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Smart fortwo

33,500 KM

Details Description Features

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Smart fortwo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Smart fortwo

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1700608553
  2. 1700608555
  3. 1700608558
  4. 1700608561
  5. 1700608563
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN WMEEJ9AA1DK697253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 33,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling EV enthusiasts.  12V battery died and the EV charging system is locked.  Cable included. Not driving currently.  Do your research. 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Used 2011 BMW 3 Series for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 BMW 3 Series 0 KM $5,850 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Pontiac Montana for sale in Surrey, BC
2004 Pontiac Montana 241,000 KM $3,800 + tax & lic
Used 1998 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Surrey, BC
1998 Toyota Corolla CE 181,000 KM $4,400 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
2013 Smart fortwo