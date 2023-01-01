$3,450+ tax & licensing
2013 Smart fortwo
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,450
+ taxes & licensing
33,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN WMEEJ9AA1DK697253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 33,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling EV enthusiasts. 12V battery died and the EV charging system is locked. Cable included. Not driving currently. Do your research.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Electric Motor
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
