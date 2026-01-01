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LOW KM!! LOCAL BC VEHICLE!! Reliable, fuel-efficient, and packed with value, this 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL is an excellent choice for commuters, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable sedan. Powered by a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the Elantra delivers a comfortable ride, impressive fuel economy, and low ownership costs. Its sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior with ample passenger room and a well-designed cabin loaded with convenient features. Whether youre driving around town or heading out on the highway, the Elantra GL offers practicality, comfort, and reliability in one attractive package. Key Features include: Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, USB & Auxiliary Input, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Side Mirrors, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Split-Folding Rear Seats, Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Front, Side & Curtain Airbags, 16-Inch Wheels We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price includes dealer administration fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

2014 Hyundai Elantra

114,910 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle
14233577

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 14233577
  2. 14233577
  3. 14233577
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  5. 14233577
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
114,910KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE9EH460523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TE031709B
  • Mileage 114,910 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM!! LOCAL BC VEHICLE!! Reliable, fuel-efficient, and packed with value, this 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL is an excellent choice for commuters, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable sedan. Powered by a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the Elantra delivers a comfortable ride, impressive fuel economy, and low ownership costs. Its sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior with ample passenger room and a well-designed cabin loaded with convenient features. Whether you're driving around town or heading out on the highway, the Elantra GL offers practicality, comfort, and reliability in one attractive package.

Key Features include: Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, USB & Auxiliary Input, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Side Mirrors, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Split-Folding Rear Seats, Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Front, Side & Curtain Airbags, 16-Inch Wheels

We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Price includes dealer administration fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

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$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2014 Hyundai Elantra