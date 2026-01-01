$10,989+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance
2016 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$10,989
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
125,735KM
VIN KMHDH4AEXGU497066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261014
- Mileage 125,735 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! Automatic Sport w/ Sunroof, heated seats, 16-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$10,989
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2016 Hyundai Elantra