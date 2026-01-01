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LOW KMS!! Automatic Sport w/ Sunroof, heated seats, 16-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2016 Hyundai Elantra

125,735 KM

Details Description

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

Watch This Vehicle
14445841

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14445841
  2. 14445841
  3. 14445841
  4. 14445841
Contact Seller

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,735KM
VIN KMHDH4AEXGU497066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261014
  • Mileage 125,735 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Automatic Sport w/ Sunroof, heated seats, 16-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$10,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Hyundai Elantra