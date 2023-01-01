Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr SE

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

  1. 1685232083
  2. 1685232086
  3. 1685232088
  4. 1685232090
  5. 1685232093
  6. 1685232095
  7. 1685232097
  8. 1685232099
  9. 1685232101
  10. 1685232103
  11. 1685232105
  12. 1685232107
  13. 1685232109
  14. 1685232111
  15. 1685232113
  16. 1685232115
  17. 1685232117
  18. 1685232119
  19. 1685232121
  20. 1685232123
  21. 1685232125
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000403
  • Stock #: 7191
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV7GW537191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

 

 EXTRA SET 0F WINTER TIRES AND WHEELS ARE INCLUDED

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 93,000 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 79,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester...
 29,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory