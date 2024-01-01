Menu
AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE!

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

108,503 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Sedan 4DR 1.4 TSI AUTO TRENDLINE

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

108,503KM
Used
VIN 3VW267AJ3GM373609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4313
  • Mileage 108,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

