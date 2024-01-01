$14,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan 4DR 1.4 TSI AUTO TRENDLINE
Location
King George Nissan
14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5
604-536-3644
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4313
- Mileage 108,503 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
