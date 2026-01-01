$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Accord
Sedan L4 Touring CVT
2017 Honda Accord
Sedan L4 Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNB09026
- Mileage 34,125 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Honda Accord Touring combines comfort, efficiency, and advanced technology in a refined midsize sedan. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT, it delivers responsive everyday performance. The Touring trim includes leather-trimmed heated front and rear seats, navigation, dual-zone climate control, a premium audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a power moonroof. Safety features include Honda Sensing technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and collision mitigation braking. With a spacious cabin, quiet ride, and upscale finishes, the Accord Touring remains a practical and dependable family sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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