$19,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S
2017 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Slate Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA22820
- Mileage 14,420 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Toyota Corolla XSE is the top sport-oriented trim of the Corolla lineup, blending Toyota reliability with premium comfort and athletic styling. It features a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine producing 132 horsepower paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a power moonroof, SofTex leather-trimmed heated front seats, an eight-way power driver’s seat, smart key with push-button start, and integrated navigation with a 7-inch touchscreen and SiriusXM. Safety is a major highlight, with Toyota Safety Sense P including pre-collision braking, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Sport-tuned suspension and unique XSE badging complete this well-equipped compact sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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