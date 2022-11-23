Menu
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

129,971 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

129,971KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9372469
  • Stock #: 18310A
  • VIN: 1GNERFKW7JJ122907

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18310A
  • Mileage 129,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Do you need a big, three-row crossover SUV that can shuttle lots of people and cargo? This 2018 Chevy Traverse is made for you. This 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today.

Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. This SUV has 129,971 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Traverse's trim level is LS. This versatile Traverse LS is well-appointed and an excellent value. It comes with a Chevy MyLink system with a 7-inch color touchscreen and Bluetooth, OnStar, a rear view camera, power windows, power doors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, teen driver mode, tri-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Onstar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

