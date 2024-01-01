$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350
LOCAL, XLT, S/CAB 4X4
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2421
- Mileage 188,296 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, XLT, 164" w/base, 4X4, supercab, 6.2L V8, 6 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, remote entry, Sync bluetooth, adjustable pedals, 8 way pwr drvr seat, trlr tow with trlr brake controller, reverse sensing, running boards, fog lamps, passive anti theft and more.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
