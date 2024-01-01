Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

50,828 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,828KM
Used
VIN JA4AZ2A33JZ601781

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,828 KM

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander