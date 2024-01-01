$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 RAM 1500
Sport *DIESEL* *LEATHER* *NAVIGATION* *SUNROOF*
2018 RAM 1500
Sport *DIESEL* *LEATHER* *NAVIGATION* *SUNROOF*
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
82,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7MM3JS296065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 82,630 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 10,240 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Highline 15 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4,204 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email White Rock Volkswagen
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
Call Dealer
778-736-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2018 RAM 1500