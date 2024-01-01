$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,536KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3RFREV8JW820502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 73,536 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L ULTIMATE 107,450 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sedan 4dr Auto EX 107,934 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE CVT, 1 Owner Local 76,050 KM $20,800 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2018 Toyota RAV4