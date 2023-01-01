Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

95,388 KM

Details Features

$31,796

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Highline *7 PASSENGER* *DRIVERS ASSIST*

Highline *7 PASSENGER* *DRIVERS ASSIST*

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539581
  • Stock #: NA543553D
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX4JM035107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,388 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

