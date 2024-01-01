Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion AWD Black On Black Interior 

2.0L Turbo All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Heated Front Seats Bluetooth Panoramic Sunroof Keyless Entry Fog Lights Alloy Wheels

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 155,611 KM ***

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=E1IcVZpbVm5qp8qGAoHdlsHARvL8ZZxu

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

155,611 KM

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

VIN WVGBV7AX1AW517252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion AWD Black On Black Interior 

 2.0L  Turbo All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Heated Front Seats  Bluetooth  Panoramic Sunroof  Keyless Entry   Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 155,611 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=E1IcVZpbVm5qp8qGAoHdlsHARvL8ZZxu


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr windows
Anti-theft alarm system
ambient temp display
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/recline feature

Safety

Brake Assist
Head Curtain Airbags
rear solid disc brakes
Rear child safety locks
Electronic Parking Brake
Front side thorax airbags
Front airbags

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Heated pwr mirrors
All-season tires

Mechanical

Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent McPherson strut front suspension
Independent 4-link rear suspension
Electromechanical pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic
2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
4MOTION all-wheel drive

Power Options

Pwr front vented

Additional Features

OD
4-wheel antilock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
