Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

96,428 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,428KM
Used
VIN WVGMV7AX5HK013037

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Leather Seats

Power Driver's Seat

Bluetooth

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Rain Sensing Wipers

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

Power Heated Mirrors

Aux input
USB port
Panoramic Power Sunroof
8-speakers
Keyless Access
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.33" Touchscreen
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan