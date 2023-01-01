$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Volvo XC60
2018 Volvo XC60
Inscription
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,280KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9583294
- Stock #: 18430A
- VIN: YV4A22RL3J1046888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly remodeled, this 2018 Volvo XC60 is Volvo's first step into the future with a new very unique design making this compact luxury SUV unmistakably a Volvo. The high rated safety record is once again revived in this face-lifted XC60, and among the long list of other standard premium options, it is probably one of the most technologically advanced compact luxury SUV's on sale.This SUV has 63,280 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 316HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2