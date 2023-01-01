Menu
2018 Volvo XC60

63,280 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

Inscription

2018 Volvo XC60

Inscription

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,280KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9583294
  Stock #: 18430A
  VIN: YV4A22RL3J1046888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Volvo's best selling model, this 2018 Volvo XC60 is currently the most expected compact luxury SUV. This 2018 Volvo XC60 is for sale today.

Freshly remodeled, this 2018 Volvo XC60 is Volvo's first step into the future with a new very unique design making this compact luxury SUV unmistakably a Volvo. The high rated safety record is once again revived in this face-lifted XC60, and among the long list of other standard premium options, it is probably one of the most technologically advanced compact luxury SUV's on sale.This SUV has 63,280 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 316HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

