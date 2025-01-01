$27,685+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$27,685
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Met
- Interior Colour Pure White Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA81606
- Mileage 88,557 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Front Brakes! The 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD offers a blend of style, performance, and luxury. It features a 2.5L SkyActiv-G engine delivering 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Its all-wheel-drive system enhances handling and traction. Inside, it boasts leather-trimmed seats, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The CX-5 GT also features LED headlights, a power liftgate, and 19-inch alloy wheels, combining practicality with premium comfort and advanced technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916
604-531-2916