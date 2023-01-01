Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

35,000 KM

LOCAL, Essential

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

35,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10162941
  • Stock #: AA23106
  • VIN: KMHD74LF6LU087299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA23106
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, 2.0L 4 cyl, CVT, remote entry, heated front seats, bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, power group, air, traction control & more to enjoy each day. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

