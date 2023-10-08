Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/10/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $5287 claim was made.

2020 Subaru WRX

85,946 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru WRX

STI Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru WRX

STI Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,946KM
Used
VIN JF1VA2T63L9807181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30032
  • Mileage 85,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/10/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $5287 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
6.5" Infotainment System
Ultrasuede Leather Trimmed Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2020 Subaru WRX