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2020 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD 7-Passenger V6 offers a 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for confident year-round traction. It features leather-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and second-row captain’s chairs for seven passengers. The cabin includes a premium JBL audio system, navigation, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a rear-seat entertainment system. Toyota Safety Sense P provides adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision braking. Additional equipment includes power sliding doors, a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors, delivering comfort, safety, and convenience for family travel use. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2020 Toyota Sienna

40,282 KM

Details Description Features

$48,288

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Watch This Vehicle
14138080

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,288

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,282KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC0LS250062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA50062
  • Mileage 40,282 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD 7-Passenger V6 offers a 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for confident year-round traction. It features leather-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and second-row captain’s chairs for seven passengers. The cabin includes a premium JBL audio system, navigation, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a rear-seat entertainment system. Toyota Safety Sense P provides adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision braking. Additional equipment includes power sliding doors, a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors, delivering comfort, safety, and convenience for family travel use. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Limited Package [[B]]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$48,288

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Toyota Sienna