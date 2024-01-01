Menu
Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner----Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned---2020 Tiguan Trendline 4Motion All Wheel Drive with 17inch Montana Alloy Wheels---Equipped with: 6.5-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System, 6-Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivty, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera and Many More Features---Dont Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

89,408 KM

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

89,408KM
Used
VIN 3VV0B7AX2LM120982

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U20120982
  • Mileage 89,408 KM

Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner----Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned---2020 Tiguan Trendline 4Motion All Wheel Drive with 17inch Montana Alloy Wheels---Equipped with: 6.5-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System, 6-Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivty, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera and Many More Features---Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

