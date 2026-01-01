$30,288+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$30,288
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Met
- Interior Colour Pure White Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA01152
- Mileage 45,349 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD blends premium comfort, confident performance, and advanced technology. Its 2.5-litre engine paired with i-Activ AWD delivers smooth handling and excellent traction in all seasons. The upscale interior features leather-trimmed seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats with memory, a power sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, a premium Bose audio system, and a large infotainment display. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, and Smart City Brake Support. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
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