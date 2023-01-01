$44,999+ tax & licensing
778-726-0815
2021 Nissan Murano
SV Backup Cam/ Sunroof/ Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
$44,999
- Listing ID: 9589417
- Stock #: N186972B
- VIN: 5N1AZ2BS0MC146063
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,518 KM
Vehicle Description
With exterior styling and impressive technology, this Nissan Murano remains a popular choice in the competitive crossover SUV segment. This 2021 Nissan Murano is for sale today.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2021 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This low mileage SUV has just 18,516 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is AWD SV. Stepping up to the SV Murano gets you all wheel drive along with a host of awesome features like a power sunroof, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display in instrument cluster, text assistant, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and heated front seats along with Intelligent Emergency Braking and collision warning. The cabin is as connected as it is comfy with an 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs and the style keeps going on the exterior with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, auto on/off headlights, and power heated side mirrors with turn signals.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels .
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
Vehicle Features
