2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey (Met)
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium AWD offers a blend of performance, comfort, and technology. Its All-Wheel Drive system ensures optimal traction and stability in various road conditions. Equipped with a potent yet fuel-efficient engine, it delivers smooth acceleration and commendable efficiency. The XLE Premium trim boasts a range of upscale features, including a spacious and well-appointed interior with premium upholstery and modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Advanced safety features like Toyota Safety Sense enhance peace of mind, making the RAV4 XLE Premium AWD a compelling choice for those seeking versatility and refinement in their daily drives. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
