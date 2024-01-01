Menu
Just Arrived-----Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents--Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned----- with Finance Rates Starting at 4.99%------Equipped with: 8-inch Touchscreen Infotaiment System with Voice Control, Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Traffic Alert, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rearview Camera, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, 6-Speaker Audio System...and Many More Features-----Dont Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST. DL#31297Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

17,583 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

17,583KM
Used
VIN 3VWGM7BU2PM009458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U23009458
  • Mileage 17,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

