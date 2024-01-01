$32,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline auto
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-343-4933
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U23009458
- Mileage 17,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived-----Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents--Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned----- with Finance Rates Starting at 4.99%------Equipped with: 8-inch Touchscreen Infotaiment System with Voice Control, Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Traffic Alert, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rearview Camera, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, 6-Speaker Audio System...and Many More Features-----Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST. DL#31297Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297
