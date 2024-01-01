Menu
Just Arrived-----Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents--Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned----- with Finance Rates Starting at 4.99%------Equipped with: 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System with Voice Control, Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Traffic Alert, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rearview Camera, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, 6-Speaker Audio System...and Many More Features-----Dont Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST. DL#31297 Key Competitors---Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Mazda3, Nissan Sentra, Hyundai Elantra

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

11,562 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

11,562KM
Used
VIN 3VWGM7BU8PM025146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A24555330A
  • Mileage 11,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived-----Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents--Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned----- with Finance Rates Starting at 4.99%------Equipped with: 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System with Voice Control, Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Traffic Alert, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rearview Camera, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, 6-Speaker Audio System...and Many More Features-----Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST. DL#31297
Key Competitors---Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Mazda3, Nissan Sentra, Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

