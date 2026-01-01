Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland AWD blends hybrid efficiency with rugged capability. It features Toyota’s hybrid AWD system, increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires, roof rails, and a TRD-tuned suspension for light off-road adventures. The cabin includes SofTex-trimmed seating, a power moonroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. With strong fuel economy, versatile cargo space, and outdoor-focused styling, the Woodland edition is ideal for active Canadian lifestyles. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota RAV4

5,434 KM

Details Description Features

$52,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14138068

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 14138068
  2. 14138068
  3. 14138068
  4. 14138068
  5. 14138068
  6. 14138068
  7. 14138068
  8. 14138068
  9. 14138068
  10. 14138068
  11. 14138068
  12. 14138068
  13. 14138068
  14. 14138068
  15. 14138068
  16. 14138068
  17. 14138068
  18. 14138068
  19. 14138068
  20. 14138068
  21. 14138068
  22. 14138068
  23. 14138068
  24. 14138068
  25. 14138068
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
5,434KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV9SW282599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE WITH BLACK ROOF
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 5,434 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland AWD blends hybrid efficiency with rugged capability. It features Toyota’s hybrid AWD system, increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires, roof rails, and a TRD-tuned suspension for light off-road adventures. The cabin includes SofTex-trimmed seating, a power moonroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. With strong fuel economy, versatile cargo space, and outdoor-focused styling, the Woodland edition is ideal for active Canadian lifestyles. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid Woodland

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Lexus UXh 300h AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Lexus UXh 300h AWD 9,957 KM $46,588 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD 40,451 KM $28,997 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Toyota Tundra 4X4 Tundra CrewMax Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2026 Toyota Tundra 4X4 Tundra CrewMax Limited 7,544 KM $76,732 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,788

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4