$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

206,105 KM

Details

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.2L 4MATIC

2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.2L 4MATIC

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

206,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBJF82J02X071408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,105 KM

Vehicle Description

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class