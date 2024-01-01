$4,750+ tax & licensing
2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn 3.2L 4MATIC
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
206,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBJF82J02X071408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,105 KM
Vehicle Description
$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof
