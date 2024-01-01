Menu
<p>$2750 + $195 Doc. fee***Drives Well***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2003 Dodge Caravan

283,000 KM

$2,750

+ tax & licensing
2003 Dodge Caravan

SE

2003 Dodge Caravan

SE

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

283,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D4GP25RX3B287453

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 283,000 KM

$2750 + $195 Doc. fee***Drives Well***

***Dealer number #31142***

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Power Steering

Wheel Covers

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2003 Dodge Caravan