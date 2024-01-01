$6,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Chevrolet Aveo
LT
2011 Chevrolet Aveo
LT
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
112,140KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3G1TC6DG0BL110527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,140 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$6900 + $195 Doc. fee***Easy around the city***
***Dealer number #31142***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From ML Motors
2012 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL 358,945 KM $4,750 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue S 120,749 KM $10,750 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL 100,538 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email ML Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2011 Chevrolet Aveo