<p>$6900 + $195 Doc. fee***Easy around the city***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p><p> </p>

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

112,140 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,140KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1TC6DG0BL110527

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,140 KM

$6900 + $195 Doc. fee***Easy around the city***

***Dealer number #31142***

 

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

