$6900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

169,108 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

169,108KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLNEK3C6324894

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,108 KM

$6900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2012 Chevrolet Equinox