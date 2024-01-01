$6,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
169,108KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLNEK3C6324894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,108 KM
Vehicle Description
$6900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
