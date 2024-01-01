Menu
$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

228,122 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

228,122KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG7DR784476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 228,122 KM

Vehicle Description

$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Chrysler Town & Country