$24,990 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 3 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9586987

9586987 Stock #: V-74486

V-74486 VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR781254

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74486

Mileage 60,328 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.