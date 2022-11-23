$35,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,595
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Subaru Forester
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i Limited w/ Eyesight CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$35,595
+ taxes & licensing
57,917KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9336217
- Stock #: 26UTNA03570
- VIN: JF2SJEWC7JH603570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 57,917 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9