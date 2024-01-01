$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mazda CX-3
GS | Ergonomic | No accidents | Local
2020 Mazda CX-3
GS | Ergonomic | No accidents | Local
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
604-294-4299
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
62,015KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DKFC74L1465029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, PREMIUM GRADE CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,015 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2020 Mazda CX3 | Ergonomic | No accidents | Local vehicle
.
The 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS is a stylish and compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of sporty performance and practicality. With its sleek exterior design and premium features, the CX-3 GS stands out in its class. Powered by a fuel-efficient Skyactiv-G engine, it delivers a responsive and engaging driving experience. Inside, the CX-3 GS offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its advanced safety features and intuitive technology, the 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS is a great choice for those seeking a versatile and enjoyable driving experience.
.
Best Price First!
.
At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.
.
No Haggling, No Guesswork!
.
Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.
.
Why Choose Destination Mazda
1. Best Price First
2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)
3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency
4. 153-Point Safety Inspection
5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned
Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC
604-294-4299
VSA#: 31160
.
The 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS is a stylish and compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of sporty performance and practicality. With its sleek exterior design and premium features, the CX-3 GS stands out in its class. Powered by a fuel-efficient Skyactiv-G engine, it delivers a responsive and engaging driving experience. Inside, the CX-3 GS offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its advanced safety features and intuitive technology, the 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS is a great choice for those seeking a versatile and enjoyable driving experience.
.
Best Price First!
.
At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.
.
No Haggling, No Guesswork!
.
Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.
.
Why Choose Destination Mazda
1. Best Price First
2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)
3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency
4. 153-Point Safety Inspection
5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned
Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC
604-294-4299
VSA#: 31160
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Destination Mazda
2010 Honda Fit Sport | Ergonomic | Hot hatch | Commuter! 117,846 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT | Like new | Inline 6 | Fully loaded! 5,671 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Micra S | Fuel efficient | Ergonomic | Affordable 67,412 KM $15,695 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Destination Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
Call Dealer
604-294-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Destination Mazda
604-294-4299
2020 Mazda CX-3