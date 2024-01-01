Menu
Account
Sign In
<em>2020 Mazda CX3 | Ergonomic | No accidents | Local vehicle </em> <em>.</em> <em>The 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS is a stylish and compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of sporty performance and practicality. With its sleek exterior design and premium features, the CX-3 GS stands out in its class. Powered by a fuel-efficient Skyactiv-G engine, it delivers a responsive and engaging driving experience. Inside, the CX-3 GS offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its advanced safety features and intuitive technology, the 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS is a great choice for those seeking a versatile and enjoyable driving experience.</em> <em>.</em> <strong>Best Price First! </strong> <strong>.</strong> <strong>At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.</strong> <strong>.</strong> <strong>No Haggling, No Guesswork! </strong> <strong>.</strong> <strong>Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. Weve done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.</strong> <strong>.</strong> <strong>Why Choose Destination Mazda</strong> <strong>1. Best Price First</strong> <strong>2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)</strong> <strong>3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency</strong> <strong>4. 153-Point Safety Inspection</strong> <strong>5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned</strong> <strong>Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda</strong> <strong>1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC</strong> <strong>604-294-4299</strong> <strong>VSA#: 31160</strong>

2020 Mazda CX-3

62,015 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mazda CX-3

GS | Ergonomic | No accidents | Local

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-3

GS | Ergonomic | No accidents | Local

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 11073020
  2. 11073020
  3. 11073020
  4. 11073020
  5. 11073020
  6. 11073020
  7. 11073020
  8. 11073020
  9. 11073020
  10. 11073020
  11. 11073020
  12. 11073020
  13. 11073020
  14. 11073020
  15. 11073020
  16. 11073020
  17. 11073020
  18. 11073020
  19. 11073020
  20. 11073020
  21. 11073020
  22. 11073020
  23. 11073020
  24. 11073020
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,015KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFC74L1465029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, PREMIUM GRADE CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,015 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mazda CX3 | Ergonomic | No accidents | Local vehicle 

.

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS is a stylish and compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of sporty performance and practicality. With its sleek exterior design and premium features, the CX-3 GS stands out in its class. Powered by a fuel-efficient Skyactiv-G engine, it delivers a responsive and engaging driving experience. Inside, the CX-3 GS offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its advanced safety features and intuitive technology, the 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS is a great choice for those seeking a versatile and enjoyable driving experience.

.

Best Price First!

.

At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.

.

No Haggling, No Guesswork!

.

Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.

.

Why Choose Destination Mazda

1. Best Price First

2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)

3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency

4. 153-Point Safety Inspection

5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned



Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC

604-294-4299

VSA#: 31160

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Destination Mazda

Used 2010 Honda Fit Sport | Ergonomic | Hot hatch | Commuter! for sale in Vancouver, BC
2010 Honda Fit Sport | Ergonomic | Hot hatch | Commuter! 117,846 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT | Like new | Inline 6 | Fully loaded! for sale in Vancouver, BC
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT | Like new | Inline 6 | Fully loaded! 5,671 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Micra S | Fuel efficient | Ergonomic | Affordable for sale in Vancouver, BC
2019 Nissan Micra S | Fuel efficient | Ergonomic | Affordable 67,412 KM $15,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Destination Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-3