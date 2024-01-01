Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

21,269 KM

Details Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport 100th Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport 100th Anniversary Edition

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 11175283
  2. 11175283
  3. 11175283
  4. 11175283
  5. 11175283
  6. 11175283
  7. 11175283
  8. 11175283
  9. 11175283
  10. 11175283
  11. 11175283
  12. 11175283
  13. 11175283
  14. 11175283
  15. 11175283
  16. 11175283
  17. 11175283
  18. 11175283
  19. 11175283
  20. 11175283
  21. 11175283
  22. 11175283
  23. 11175283
  24. 11175283
  25. 11175283
  26. 11175283
Contact Seller

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,269KM
Used
VIN JM1BPBJY5M1308575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour GARNET RED, LEATHER TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R79878L
  • Mileage 21,269 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Destination Mazda

Used 2024 Honda CR-V Sport | Like New | 1 Owner | Local for sale in Vancouver, BC
2024 Honda CR-V Sport | Like New | 1 Owner | Local 16,818 KM $39,395 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Vancouver, BC
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX 14,620 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS | Manual | Low Mileage | 1 Owner for sale in Vancouver, BC
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS | Manual | Low Mileage | 1 Owner 112,426 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Destination Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3