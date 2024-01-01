Menu
2004 MINI Cooper

167,886 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
2004 MINI Cooper

S

2004 MINI Cooper

S

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,886KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWRE33414TD84772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D84772
  • Mileage 167,886 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377

2004 MINI Cooper