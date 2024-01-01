Menu
2012 MINI Cooper

124,044 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper

Base

2012 MINI Cooper

Base

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,044KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWSU3C58CT367718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 124,044 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2012 MINI Cooper