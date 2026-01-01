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2015 RAM 1500

186,000 KM

Details Features

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14233874

2015 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

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Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
186,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TM4FS728879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD 274,218 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD 186,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD 150,220 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

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250-768-XXXX

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250-768-0377

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$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2015 RAM 1500