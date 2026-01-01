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2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
274,218KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG2KS654264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 654264
- Mileage 274,218 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Split Bench Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD 274,218 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
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2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD 150,220 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
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KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2019 RAM 1500 Classic