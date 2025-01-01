$15,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC300 4MATIC
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC300 4MATIC
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
275,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDC0G4KB2GF043242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 043242
- Mileage 275,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 280,090 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD 170,115 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sedan 166,719 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class