Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in West Kelowna, BC

2020 Honda CR-V

13,750 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 10913174
  2. 10913174
  3. 10913174
  4. 10913174
  5. 10913174
  6. 10913174
  7. 10913174
  8. 10913174
  9. 10913174
  10. 10913174
  11. 10913174
  12. 10913174
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
13,750KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H95LH232329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P3687A
  • Mileage 13,750 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2020 Honda CR-V Touring 13,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Kia Seltos LX 23,002 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab 13,103 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V