$21,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Kicks
FWD
2024 Nissan Kicks
FWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,763KM
VIN 3N1CP5BV9RL527231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-1263
- Mileage 26,763 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2024 Nissan Kicks