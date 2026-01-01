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2024 Nissan Kicks

26,763 KM

Details

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Kicks

FWD

Watch This Vehicle
13986630

2024 Nissan Kicks

FWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
26,763KM
VIN 3N1CP5BV9RL527231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-1263
  • Mileage 26,763 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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$21,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2024 Nissan Kicks